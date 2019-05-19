Skip navigation!
Cute Travel Outfits
Fashion
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Travel In Style
by
Mekita Rivas
More from Cute Travel Outfits
Shopping
This Is What You Should Be Wearing When You Travel
Us
May 19, 2019
Shopping
Goodbye, Travel Steamer: These Wrinkle-Free Clothes Are Perfect For Packing
Emily Ruane
Apr 8, 2019
Fashion
Ditch Your Airport Sweats — We're Giving These 17 Travel-Ready Dresses A Try...
Eliza Huber
Apr 3, 2019
Fashion
Spring Break Dressing Just Got A Whole Lot Easier
After spending the last five months focusing solely on how to stay warm, it can be a little tricky to get back in a less-is-more mindset when it comes to
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Your Spring Break Packing List, Solved
Even when you make a complete packing list, it's inevitable that there will be last-minute add-ons that will keep your suitcase from actually zipping
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
The Euro Vacation Travel Essentials That French Style Experts End...
What is it about the French-girl fashion sense, that's so appealing? Maybe it comes from a feeling of nostalgia for the era of Brigitte Bardot and
by
Amanda Randone
Fashion
Jetting Off For The Long Weekend? These Are The Shoes You Should ...
While we might still be caught up in ensuring that Valentine's Day goes off without a hitch, by the time your head hits the pillow tomorrow night, it'll
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
31 Perfect Looks To Copy This January
For many, the start of a new year is seen as a time to declutter, to cut back, and to trim the excess — closet included. If you can remember, 2018 saw
by
Michelle Li
Dedicated Feature
4 Perfectly Warm Outfits For Winter Traveling
Heading home for the holidays is a wonderful tradition, if only for the fact that you can ease your style to maximum comfort. It’s “suburban street
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
Now's The Time To Finally Embrace The Stretchy Pants Trend
After you’ve survived a long night of eating more than the recommended portion size of sweet potato casserole (extra marshmallows, please!), navigating
by
Austen Tosone
Shopping
What To Wear On Thanksgiving — Wherever You May Be
Thanksgiving is once again upon us and with it comes all of the American customs that we participate in each year. You’ve probably experienced one of
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
Your Labor Day Packing List, Scandinavian-Style
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Confessions Of An Overpacker
I'm the type of person who packs five pairs of shoes (at least!) for a three-day trip, travels with all of my jewelry, rather than a small selection, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
15 Vacation Staples You’ll
Actually
Wear IRL
As thrill-inducing as shopping for an upcoming getaway is, it's also a fairly humbling lesson in self-control. A quick peek at the impulse buys haunting
by
Allie Briggs
Fashion
4 Foolproof Outfits For Every Vacation Locale
Every serial jetsetter has a travel personality: the tropical-drink-toting sun devotee, the trend-obsessed city explorer on the hunt for the best 'gram,
by
Allie Briggs
Fashion
We've Cracked The Code On How Celebrities Make Leggings Look...
If anyone has the "how to wear leggings to the airport" look down, it's celebrities. Black leggings and a cap? Every Victoria Secret model's go-to jet set
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
5 Cozy, Travel-Friendly Outfits To Head Home In For The Holidays
You've given your outfits 100% all year long. But come mid-December, it's okay to dial things back a bit. Because if there's any time leggings and blanket
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
How To Pack When You're Heading Home For The Holidays
Heading back home for the holidays is no new activity. Since a good portion of us have been doing it since we left our tearful parents at the front steps
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The TSA Actually Has Some Good News For Your Holiday Travels
With the holiday season officially in motion, we’re giving more than just a little thought to our trips home for the holiday. We saw those pictures of
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
What To Pack For A Warm Weather Getaway When You're Used To ...
If you've booked a January getaway to Barbados, or you're spending New Year's Eve in Brazil, we applaud you for planning ahead to get some winter sun
by
Georgia Murray
Sex
15 Proven Tips For Your Best Vacation Sex, Ever
Whether you're planning a trip with your partner or merely fantasizing about one, vacation sex likely plays a starring role in your vision. It deserves
by
Hayley MacMillen
Cute Travel Outfits
How To Master Celebrity Airport Style In Time For The Holidays
Frequent traveler or not, you've probably noticed (or heard) how flying has changed over time. Once a luxury experience, it's now marked by annoyances
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
How To Pack Just 10 Items For A Winter Weekend Trip
Feel that chill in the air? Winter is coming, meaning it'll soon be time to bundle up till we can't bundle up anymore and enjoy all the cold-weather
by
Allie Briggs
Fashion
Zara Has A Lot Of Really Good Leggings Right Now
We think nothing of showing up to the airport in an outfit that requires minimal planning — sweatpants, oversized hoodies, basically the closest thing
by
Channing Hargrove
Travel
The 5 Spots Every Fashion Girl Needs To See In Sydney
If you've never been to Australia, your impression of the continent might be limited to stereotypes perpetuated by reruns of The Crocodile Hunter and the
by
Bethie Girmai
Fashion
Everything I Would Wear On My Dream Vacation
For me, packing for vacation typically means throwing all of my cut-offs and bathing suits into a carry-on two hours before my flight and hoping for the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
These Outfits Are Perfect For Last-Minute Packing
While many of you probably sorted your Memorial Day itineraries weeks ago (kudos to the early planners), the rest of us are scrambling to get our
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
12 Beach Must-Haves, According To L.A. Cool Girls
There's something about the first beach trip of the year that feels so deserved. After all, in the months since our last oceanside getaway — which was
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
5 Ways To Show Off Your Bralettes In The Best Way Possible
Underwear is supposed to be worn under your clothing, right? While that's not necessarily wrong, it's certainly not the only way, especially when we're
by
Us
Travel
This Airline Denied Boarding To Girls Wearing Leggings
Proving that policing the bodies of women and girls is not limited to prom dresses and armpit hair, good old United has jumped into the fray this morning.
by
Amelia Edelman
