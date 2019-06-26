Ditch Your Airport Sweats — We're Giving These 20 Travel-Ready Dresses A Try Instead

When it comes to traveling, comfort is priority #1. After all, who wants to be stuck on an 11-hour flight in too-tight jeans and blister-causing heels? To combat the discomfort that comes with sitting in a metal tube for hours, we tend to prioritize feeling good over looking good. But what about those post-flight dinner plans? Or dare I say it, business meetings? We don't suggest taking on the middle seat in a skirt suit, but sometimes, your travel itinerary might call for something a little less hangover-induced coffee run and a little more 'I woke up like this'.
No one ever thinks to throw on a dress and hop in a plane but a cotton or linen dress can be your best bet for a long day of travel. Think about it: no bells and whistles to remove during security, no jumpsuit-induced bathroom woes, no need to conspicuously change in the backseat of your cab. Whether you're trekking through terminals or playing tourist at your final destination, dresses are the end-all-be-all travel outfit you never saw coming.
