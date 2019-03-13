Never Worry About What To Wear To Work Again With These 24 Dresses

Another day, another morning spent trying (and probably failing) to perfect the balance between work appropriate dressing and outfits that you actually like. Designated hem lengths, sleeve lengths, necklines — the fact is, dress codes just aren't very fun. But since we're more or less stuck with them, to make the morning what-to-wear grind a little less stressful, we've come up with a few tactical tips and tricks for office dressing like a pro.
Trousers, blazers, blouses, skirts — they're easy. Like 1 + 2 = 3 easy. Dresses, however, are so simple that they can be, well, boring. But it's that simplicity that has made long-sleeve dresses our go-to: They're weather- and work-appropriate and require zero styling. Simply pick a print, throw on a pair of boots (or sneakers if your office is more casual), and call it a day. Plus, from sweater dresses to wrap dresses, there's an endless supply of long-sleeve styles just waiting to eliminate all of your dressing for work woes.
Before another hectic morning passes, take a look at the 24 options ahead. We're betting you'll want to wear them long past the 9-to-5 grind.
