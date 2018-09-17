Suit Up: 10 Workwear Basics To Buy This Month

Unfortunately, not all companies can list their dress code as "creative." While start-ups and newer ventures have become more relaxed with their clothing requirements, the idea of a strict 9-to-5 dress code still exists. But business casual wear doesn't necessarily have to be devoid of some semblance of your personal style, especially when suiting is trending off the charts.
The key to creating a successful work wardrobe is all about finding strong basics you can build around, be it a leather pencil skirt, a functional tote, or a fitted blazer. From there, it's all in the details: a sheer ankle sock here, a (runway approved!) chunky Dr. Marten loafer there. Reminder: You're not breaking the rules if you're just embellishing the standard expectations.
Suit up and shop the 10 work attire essentials ahead that will liven up your office uniform.
