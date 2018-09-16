Dr. Martens Might Just Become Spring's Most Popular Shoe

Like white sneakers or black heels, if our opinion, Dr. Martens go with everything, from balancing out feminine dresses or crisp suits to going full-on punk with pieces like a denim jacket or plaid shirt. And this season at New York Fashion Week reminded us just how much potential these chunky shoes hold. After the first few days of shows, we noticed a trend emerging: So many designers were using Dr. Martens.
"Dr. Martens has been supporting designers during fashion week for many years now and we do our best to align ourselves with designers who inspire us and complement our footwear," Sara LaHaie, the company's US brand marketing and PR manager, tells Refinery29 of their presence on the runways. "We also have such a wide range of styles available from classic boots and shoes to sandals that all have unique details and an edge that is distinctively Dr. Martens that designers appreciate."
The most intriguing thing about Dr. Martens — and likely the reason so many people can't resist their shoes — is their vast array of silhouettes. With so many options, from boots to sandals to pieces adorned with ribbons or strips of fabric, they can be adopted by tons of different styles.
"The great thing about Dr. Martens is that you can wear them any way that best expresses your personal style — whether that is pairing a pair of sandals with neon colours as seen at Prabal Gurung and Chromat, or platform boots with chains and edgy details like at Hardware LDN," LaHaie says. "The variety of runway designers we partner with during NYFW is just a sampling of all the diverse ways you can style our shoes. We see our shoes on hypebeasts and fashion girls and guys alike — always worn with a unique style and attitude."
Whether you're a life-long Dr. Martens fan or someone who's never thought their shoes were right for you, click on for just a few of the ways designers used Docs at Fashion Week.