How To Style Your Cowboy Boots, The Hottest Footwear Of The Summer

If you were to take a look at your Instagram feed right this second, it’s likely that you would see at least one set of cowboy boots. Since summer began, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp have been showing off the fancy footwear in their droves. Often pairing the Western-inspired shoes with a string bikini or denim cut-offs, the style may appear most suited to poolside holidays but we’re here to prove that it works just as well for everyday errands, too.
A flick through the archives reveals that cowboy boots have always been worn by those known for their playful fashion. From Princess Diana rocking a pair with a blazer and a baseball cap to Pamela Anderson styling hers with jean shorts and a white tee, they're the definition of statement shoes. While the resurgence of Y2K fashion might account for their recent revival (this RiRi look is peak 2005), the influx of cowboy-inspired outfits on Tiktok and Instagram sits within a wider 'yeehaw agenda'.
Between Idris Elba's Concrete Cowboy and Regina King's The Harder They Fall, the film world is heading west this summer and fashion isn’t far behind. For those wondering how they can possibly style a pair of cowboy boots for a trip to Tesco, we’ve dived into our Instagram feed to find the most summer-appropriate ‘fits to suit every occasion. Whether you're into bright, bold boots or classic vintage styles, we’ve gathered the best ‘yeehaw chic’ looks to serve as your style inspiration.
Click through the slideshow ahead to discover how to style and shop the best cowboy boots on the market right now.
