8 Ways To Bag The Best Gems On eBay

A common mistake when perusing eBay is being too vague in your search for vintage or high street pieces; the best gems are to be found by doing the complete opposite. For example, if you're looking for a women's trench coat, search the word 'trench' and then select 'women's coats', rather than searching the whole term. The search tools are your friend here. Fiddling with the filters will narrow your search (shoe size, colour, heel height, etc) while throwing up a range of similar items that may garner your interest. It's worth having a nose around the 'because you searched' section for more enticing products, too.