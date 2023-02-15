How To Shop Secondhand Shoes Without Getting Icked Out

Shopping in person is always the easier option because it means you can try on – and you should always try on because vintage shoes in particular often run small – but there are some tricks you can use for shopping online too. Sellers usually list the size but if you’re in between sizes or it’s a style you’ve never tried before, you can ask the seller to measure the sole from heel to toe and compare it to a pair you already own. Asking for a measurement of the widest part of the shoe can be helpful too, to make sure your toes won’t get squished. If you’re looking for larger sizes, you’ll tend to find a better selection in modern resale than vintage (unless you’re looking for vintage cowboy boots, which have surprisingly great size availability, likely due to many of them being produced as unisex).