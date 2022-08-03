A Foolproof Guide To Shopping Plus-Size Vintage Online

There’s nothing like finding a vintage piece that feels like it was made for you. These days, considering our growing (and warranted) concerns about the climate crisis, more people than ever before are shopping secondhand. According to Vestiaire Collective, about 33 million people did so for the first time ever in 2020, with the resale industry expected to grow 11 times faster than shopping new purchases by 2025. It's safe to say that pre-loved fashion is pretty much everywhere right now.
This sheds light on the fact that shopping pre-loved and vintage comes with several barriers in terms of accessibility and size inclusivity. Finding pre-loved clothes that are not only affordable but available in sizes above a UK14 is no easy feat. But it’s not impossible. Several shops across the UK are dedicated to sourcing vintage 'fits beyond the parameters of thin privilege. From Sooki Sooki Vintage, a Black-owned brand that caters to mid- and plus-size shoppers to Rehab Vintage, a size-inclusive shop whose founder established the UK’s first plus-size vintage fair, the hack to finding vintage clothing for curvier figures is shopping in the right places to begin with.
Whether you’re simply looking for new shops to discover or are hoping to source your first piece of vintage that actually fits, here are Refinery29's top five size-inclusive vintage stores across the UK that you can shop today.
Rehab Vintage
Starting off trading on eBay and at London’s Camden market, Rehab Vintage was founded in 2006 by north Londoner Sarah Ruppin. Today, Rehab Vintage remains hand-sourced, trades online and caters to sizes UK16 and up. Ruppin also founded the UK's first ever plus-size vintage fair called Ahead of the Curve, which is held virtually.
What to expect: Printed dresses, blouses, £20 edits and '60s to '90s gems.
Sizes available: Up to UK24.
Sooki Sooki Vintage
Sooki Sooki Vintage is a Black-owned vintage shop that caters to mid- and plus-size women. From designer 'fits such as a fiery '01 Karen Millen bodycon dress to a silk Diane von Fürstenberg blouse, she knows a rare find when she sees one. We love to see it, too.
What to expect: Seventies and Y2K styles, co-ords, dresses, upcycled and designer vintage.
Sizes available: Up to UK20.
The Green Hanger Vintage
The Green Hanger Vintage is based in Belfast in Northern Ireland and all pieces are sourced by founder Ria Elliot. With a focus on plus-size vintage and slow fashion, this is a great destination for one-of-a-kind garms that you'll have in your wardrobe for years to come. Plus, 10% of all profits go to charity.
What to expect: Bright, bold dresses, unique outerwear and rare finds.
Sizes available: Up to UK28.
Finds By Foxes
Finds By Foxes, also based in Belfast, caters to mid- and plus-size shoppers. Founder Katty Patterson sources premium vintage (which she dubs "grown-up garms") as well as vintage kidswear and homeware, too.
What to expect: Knitwear, workwear and one-of-a-kind blouses.
Sizes available: Up to UK24.
Toxic Vintage
Toxic Vintage is anything but toxic. Serving up plus-size vintage pieces since 2017, the shop saw major success at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and now delivers regular drops on its website as well as on Etsy and Depop, too.
What to expect: Structured tailoring, occasionwear and printed dresses.
Sizes available: Up to UK26.