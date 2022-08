A Foolproof Guide To Shopping Plus-Size Vintage Online

This sheds light on the fact that shopping pre-loved and vintage comes with several barriers in terms of accessibility and size inclusivity . Finding pre-loved clothes that are not only affordable but available in sizes above a UK14 is no easy feat. But it’s not impossible. Several shops across the UK are dedicated to sourcing vintage 'fits beyond the parameters of thin privilege. From Sooki Sooki Vintage, a Black-owned brand that caters to mid- and plus-size shoppers to Rehab Vintage, a size-inclusive shop whose founder established the UK’s first plus-size vintage fair, the hack to finding vintage clothing for curvier figures is shopping in the right places to begin with.