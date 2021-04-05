Gen Z On The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Of Sustainable Fashion

"In the first lockdown I kept buying clothes but I decided I needed to change the ways I shop as I was just buying clothes for the sake of buying them and I’ve never worn them. This realisation allowed me to change my shopping habits – I put more care into shopping now. I created a spreadsheet of items I have in my wardrobe and before shopping I look at it and decide if I need that item in the basket or not. Before I got into sustainability, I felt like I had to buy what influencers had on social media. I would constantly follow trends from them but now, if I do like what an influencer is wearing, I tend to screenshot the outfit or save it so in a few months I can either buy it or make it myself. And I try to buy stuff that’s affordable and that I can wear for a long time. I could never see myself spending £40 just for a top, it would have to be between £15-£20 which isn’t that far from £40 but that makes a big difference.