Generation Z & The Fast Fashion Paradox

What’s more, where thrifting once meant heading to the local Oxfam, secondhand shopping has been given a digital refresh by apps such as Depop. According to the company, 90% of UK users are under 26 , while it’s estimated that a third of 16-24-year-olds are registered on the site. Like Instagram, the platform allows its users to express themselves by curating their own profiles ­– but more importantly, it’s a quick and easy way to earn cash. "Resale sites like Depop have grown to mammoth proportions because of this generation’s interest in streetwear and 'drop' culture," says Rhiannon Mills, a foresight writer at The Future Laboratory. "Even at a young age, they’re business savvy and are approaching the resale market not only as a means to access the latest coveted item but increasingly so that they can become curators and independent retailers in their own right." Caroline worries that selling clothes on Depop simply fuels the appetite to buy more – but that Gen Z is at least open to buying pre-worn is promising.