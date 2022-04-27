While Mary and Connie occasionally accompany their mum on her thrifting trips, they’re not quite as charmed by charity shops, preferring the usual fast fashion haunts which, come Saturday, are packed with teenagers. Connie is a fan of Brandy Melville and Urban Outfitters, although their slightly higher price point compared to, say, Primark, means she’s more considered in her purchases. Mary's keen on Topshop, particularly its pants, which are sized by waist and length – something that’s rare to come by in secondhand stores ­– and admits she’s "a sucker" for Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo, both of which sell clothing that costs as little as a Pret a Manger lunch and boast social media followings most brands would kill for. "You see it all the time on Instagram and you see what these influencers are styling up and they're tagging [these brands]," she says. "Every 10 swipes or so you scroll down and it’s a Pretty Little Thing advert."