Politics
Unbothered
The Children Of Gaza Are All Of Ours
Bee Quammie
First Nations
If Reconciliation Is ‘Dead’, Where Do We Go From Here?
Phoebe McIlwraith
30 May 2024
Living
How To Show Up As An Ally For First Nations People, Today & Every Day
Angela Law
27 May 2024
Fired Up
We’re Done With Thoughts, Prayers & Promises — It’s Time For ...
Em Readman
7 May 2024
Fired Up
Colonisation Is The Forgotten Culprit In Gendered Violence
Last week, the mounting death toll of Australian women allegedly murdered by men sparked tens of thousands of people to gather and protest male violence ag
Phoebe McIlwraith
Baby Feminist
Women Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Climate Crisis
When we think about the impending crisis of climate change, it may not exactly feel instinctual to view it as a feminist issue. However, climate researcher
Elfy Scott
Work & Money
White Feminism Isn’t Just Wrong — It’s Also Dangerous
Historically, there have been a lot of reasons to critique the mainstream feminist movement. At times, it has explicitly excluded Black women, women of col
Elfy Scott
Work & Money
How Feminist Activism Reshaped History’s Narrative Of Gender Equa...
Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault in a way that may be distressing to some readers When you look at the history of feminism through th
Elfy Scott
Living
The 4 Waves Of Feminism, Explained
Feminism is a broad church and the online discourse around it is so frequently dominated by conflict between different schools of feminism that it can be d
Elfy Scott
First Nations
Land, Law & Language: The Aboriginal Tent Embassy’s Enduring Lega...
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are advised that this article contains names of deceased persons. Dhawura nguna, dhawura ngurambangu gunanggu
Maggie Knight-Wil...
World News
A Reading List To Understand The Israel-Palestine Crisis
Kristin Iversen
World News
We Should Listen to Palestinians, Not Selena Gomez (Or Other Cele...
Nicole Froio is a feminist scholar and writer. In this op-ed, she shares her perspective on why we should be looking to Palestinians, not celebrities, for
Nicole Froio
Unbothered
Black Feminists Are Standing Up For Palestinians — No Matter The ...
Brea Baker is a writer and organiser. In this op-ed, she shares her perspective on the history and current movement of Black feminist support for Palestine
Brea Baker
First Nations
What Is ‘Paying The Rent’ & How Does It Actually Supp...
If you’re reading this, you’re probably feeling quite disheartened right now and wondering how you can continue to show up for Aboriginal and T
Keryn Donnelly
First Nations
“Action, Not Apologies”: How Allies Can Make A Tangib...
After months of gruelling and dehumanising debate, Australia has returned a ‘No’ to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. I know the shame that many peop
Phoebe McIlwraith
News
All Your Questions About What Happens To The Voice To Parliament ...
On Saturday, October 14, Australians headed to the polls to vote on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. Later that day, it was announced the Aus
Keryn Donnelly
News
93 Words, 1 Monumental Change: The Context, History & Impact Of T...
Sana Nakata is an Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow at the James Cook University Indigenous Education & Research Centre. In this articl
Sana Nakata
Fashion
From Phoebe Philo To The Spice Girls: How Sneakers Became Feminis...
It’s hard to deny the chokehold that sneakers have had on women’s evolving personal style over the past decade. More than any other shoe, it’s only t
Bianca O'Neill
News
What Could Australia Look Like With A First Nations Voice To Parl...
It was back in July last year when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese proposed a set of words to be added to the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous V
Alicia Vrajlal
Culture
Does Opting Out Of The News Cycle Make Me A Bad Feminist?
I’ve always considered myself to be someone who’s tuned into culture. Growing up, I watched the evening news with my parents diligently and rea
Nina Miyashita
LGBTQ+
Stop Using Lesbians Like Me To Justify Your Transphobia
Coming out at 19 was the most obvious fact about myself I’d never thought of. Loving and sharing my life with my wife now, and being able to celebrate th
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
First Nations
As The Voice To Parliament Debate Continues, We Must Make Space F...
Australia is on the brink of making a historic decision about who we are as a country. A decision determined by a referendum between October and December t
Madison Howarth
Politics
Changing The Date ‘Doesn’t Take Away The Pain’ — So W...
As the Australia Day (or more accurately, Invasion Day) public holiday continues to take place on January 26, so does the debate about it being held on the
Alicia Vrajlal
First Nations
Narelda Jacobs On Why ‘There’s A Different Mood’...
While Narelda Jacobs has previously hosted television broadcasts related to January 26, she says that the mood surrounding the date — that marks the colo
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
New NSW System Aims To Eliminate Language Barriers Associated Wit...
Content warning: This article discusses sexual violence in a way that may be distressing to some readers. At least half of all women in Australia have expe
Alicia Vrajlal
Living
R29 Australia’s Top Stories Of 2022 Didn’t Shy Away From the Big ...
As 2022 winds down, we’re taking a moment to reflect on the year that was. It’s list-making season, after all, so what better way to close out the year
Angela Law
Dedicated Feature
Where Is Australia At When It Comes To Asylum Seeker & Refugee Ri...
It’s no secret that Australia has a horrific track record when it comes to the rights of refugees and people seeking asylum. In the past decade alone, a
Jasmine Wallis
Living
Australia Hasn’t Had The Same Reckoning With The N-Word, But We N...
It seems that every time a Black rapper comes down under, like goldfish, Australians forget the ultimate social faux pas — you can’t say the n-word
Millie Roberts
News
It’s Been 10 Years Since Julia Gillard’s Famous Misog...
Many of us will remember what we were doing and how we felt when Julia Gillard made her famous misogyny speech in Australian parliament in 2012. I was at u
Alicia Vrajlal
Politics
Where’s Our Day Of Mourning? The Queen’s Legacy Is Far From...
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we’ve seen colonies and independent nations across the globe reflect on the history and legacy left behind by the
Madeline Hayman-R...
Global News
Under Liz Truss, Things Could Be Harder For Women In Britain
Former foreign secretary Liz Truss has won the Conservative party’s leadership contest and beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race for the top job
Vicky Spratt
