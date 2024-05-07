During the What Were You Wearing Protest speeches in Perth, I turned to my right and saw a young girl, not much older than I was when I started protesting. She was holding a sign high above her head, chanting loudly. I remember how it felt to show up for what you believe in, be loud and make change. Her sign said I deserve to grow old. I felt tears form and I let them flow. That sign alone should be enough to stir action in any politician in this country. She deserves to grow old. Even more, she deserves to be listened to and heard. As she grows up, all I can hope is that her voice being heard moves from the realm of wishful thinking and becomes the very foundation of discourse among our nation's leaders.