When two women announced they plan to jointly run for the Seat of Higgins and job-share the role at the next election, Nationals MP Darren Chester called the notion “entirely unworkable”. Others have criticised how impossible it would be for two representatives to reach a consensus for one vote. Their shock is laughable in my opinion. The elected politicians baffled about how two people will settle on a vote seem to forget that every time they vote, they are meant to vote on behalf of the thousands in their electorate. Forgetting that your voters pay attention is a grave blunder. I’ve found that the site They Vote For You has been instrumental in allowing me to keep tabs on the decisions my representatives make. More and more, I see people make up their minds at the polling booth based on a candidate's track record, not campaign promises or how they have voted in prior elections. Voters listen and remember.