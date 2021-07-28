Do The Work: Resources To Help You Be A Better Ally To First Nations People

Following the Black Lives Matter protests in the US in 2020 that were sparked by the death of George Floyd, people across Australia also marched for First Nations peoples' rights. A year on, we must not forget that at least 475 Aboriginal peoples have died in custody since the 1991 royal commission, and we must continue to do the long-overdue work to help end racism in our own backyard.
One of the most important steps we can take to become better allies to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is to educate ourselves. There's obviously a lot more we can do — sharing information on social media, donating to the right organisations, having difficult conversations with family members and friends as a start — but reading, listening and learning are foundational steps in helping to end systemic racism in our justice system and country.
Educate Yourself
Below you can find a range of reading materials, news sources, videos, podcasts and books that will help you to learn about the true history of Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and how to be a better ally, including recommendations from Sky Thomas' Instagram account (@soju_gang).
Path To Equality
Path to Equality is an online directory featuring artists, organisations to donate to, and brands and petitions to support. The purpose of this resource is to help "educate, support and empower" its users in "dismantling our current injustice system".
Indigenous-X
Indigenous-X is an online platform that's working to create a media landscape where Indigenous voices can be shared and heard. The Indigenous-X Twitter account is a platform for a different person every week, who tweets about issues that are important to their own community and give local Indigenous people a platform to share their stories and be heard.
NITV
NITV is a free-to-air channel, radio and news site made by, for, and about Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander people. It champions the stories and experiences of First Nations people through storytelling, panels and debates, entertainment, and daily news.
Share Our Pride
Share Our Pride acknowledges that when it comes to racism there are tricky questions on the road to education, they aim to help to debunk myths and answer those questions so that there is an open dialogue and better understanding of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander experiences and their perspectives. They also offer a huge range of reading materials written by our First Nations People explaining their culture, their relationship to the land and social justice issues.
Learn More About Your Local Indigenous Community
Being a better ally means understanding and learning more about the traditional custodians of the land. You can do this by reaching out to your local councils, or utilising resources like the Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) or Local Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) to find out the history of your community and the land your town was built on. The AECG also has local representatives in each area that you can connect with, listen to and learn from.
Australians Together
Australians Together is a not-for-profit that aims to help non-Indigenous people learn the true story of our shared history and understand how it's still having an impact today.
Podcasts:
An important part of being a better ally is listening, whether it's via podcasts, local radio or in person. Listening to the stories of the traditional custodians of the land allows their voices and perspectives on issues that are affecting them to be heard. Below is a list of eye-opening listens that will help educate you on how to be a better ally and to understand First Nations culture better.
AWAYE!
The AWAYE! podcast presents a diverse and vibrant range of Aboriginal arts and culture from across Australia. You can listen to it via ABC Listen app, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Speaking Out
Speaking Out is a politics, arts and culture radio segment from a range of different Indigenous perspectives. Speaking Out broadcasts on Radio National on Fridays at 8pm (repeated Tuesdays 2am) and on ABC Local Radio on Sundays at 9pm, or you can listen to it online here.
Bobo and Flex
Bobo and Flex are on a quest to decolonise our minds and intersect our feminism (and give us the tools to avoid f*ckboys). While every episode is worth listening to, when it comes to the topic of racism we'd recommend listening to these two: 'Lana del Rey, Doja Cat and Anti Blackness' and 'Tanning vs. Blackfishing'.
Debutante: Race, Resistance and Girl Power
Led by Indigenous writers and actors Miranda Tapsell and Nakkiah Lui, Debutante: Race, Resistance and Girl Power explores the little-known space of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander debutante balls, trying to unpack whether the strange colonial tradition, rooted as it is in oppression and colonisation, can be hijacked and made empowering.
Blood On the Tracks
Blood On the Tracks is a true crime podcast from journalist Allan Clarke that delves into the unsolved murder of Gomeroi teenager, Mark Haines. It tells the story of a divided town, an investigation bungled, evidence lost and explores why critical leads never followed up by police in the death of this Indigenous teen.
Books (including plays):
While thebelow list contains a wide variety of educational anti-racism books (includingsome on racism in America), it's also important to read the stories of our ownpeople to understand our history and how it still affects our society today. Werecommend adding these to your reading list.
Informative Videos:
Here are some informative videos that will help non-Indigenous people to better understand the history of oppression, racism and suffering experienced by our First Nations Peoples. It's important that we hear these stories directly from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people to help us understand how we can be better allies and fight against racism.
Thisstory was written to help better understand how non-indigenous people can bebetter allies to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island peoples, if you know ofany important resources that we might have missed please reach out to us.