There are many reasons why someone may not offer the smile; they might have had a horrible day, their culture might not recognise it for what it is, and they may have blinkers on and miss it entirely. “If you have social communication difficulties, smiling will not come easy to you, and interpreting other people's social cues in terms of understanding that somebody else wants you to give them a smile back may not be easy for everyone,” says Dr Patricia Britto. Some allowances need to be made because another Black woman walking past you without smiling isn’t a slight against you but more so a glimpse of someone who just doesn’t have the skills coupled with extenuating circumstances.