George Floyd & The Enduring Disregard For Black Humanity

“News reports keep saying that Mr. Neely died, which is a passive thing. We die of old age. We die in a car accident. We die from disease. When someone holds us in a chokehold for several minutes, something far worse has occurred,” Roxane Gay writes for The New York Times. Over and over, we saw the police and media outlets, including The NYTimes, contort themselves to say everything but what happened, to soften the blow of the cold-blooded actions of Penny. “Did anyone ask the former Marine to release Mr. Neely from his chokehold? The people in that subway car prioritised their own discomfort and anxiety over Mr. Neely’s distress,” Gay continues. She is right. The bystanders who allowed Neely to be choked to unconsciousness by Penny’s hands right in front of them without advocating for his life chose comfort over kindness and their own biases towards homelessness and Black people over mercy. But part of why they did that is because of the rhetoric the very paper of record that recorded her words perpetuates. The blame isn’t on Gay at all, but it’s telling that The New York Times can choose to run a piece that is “an unequivocal condemnation of what we are becoming: a people without empathy, without any respect for the sanctity of life unless it’s our own” while continuing to spew anti-trans pieces , spit misinformation about trans people and stoke hatred towards one of the most vulnerable and historically unhoused groups.