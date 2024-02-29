Grace Tame On Overcoming Trauma & Reconnecting With Her Body

Tame understandably becomes extremely passionate while talking, likely because of her own personal experiences as well as the things she sees every day in her work. She calls out social media companies for doing little to prevent the abuse online, as well as openly marketing towards kids that put them in vulnerable positions. "They have known that the internet is one of the best tools of social engineering and it is one of the best ways to target and groom children," she says, steadily getting angrier and angrier as each word passes. "Tech programs and software programs will specifically advertise towards children. And it's on those same platforms that children are groomed and abused. It's a bit more than a shrug. It's more of a loud scream."