Will We Ever Evolve Out Of Social Media?

"There's a reason so many people feel like shit about themselves – powerless to change anything and angry at everyone else – and it has to do with the material conditions of modern life. Of late capitalism and wealth inequality and shitty opportunities." This is why she is so focused on reframing what we mean by "community" in online spaces. Instead of being a way that brands can describe their Instagram followers or commentators can describe a group of individuals who use the same hashtag, a shared fight and sense of mutual support and understanding is a vital tool in pushing back. "I think the benefits of building the genuine sense of community that dovetails with collectivism will ease the burden of social media to solve our profound alienation. Until we address these unwieldy social issues, I think these spaces, which invite us to solve our problems in all the wrong ways, will remain compromised."