Wearing This Sunflower Lanyard Helps Others Understand My Hidden Disability
Last year, my life turned upside down with no warning. My chronic illness flared up to the point where I wasn’t able to leave the house for weeks on end, I had to leave a job I really loved, missed Christmas with my family, and trips overseas were off the cards. After trialling new treatments and working closely with my neurologist, I finally felt like I was ready to fly overseas to visit family. The only problem? I was getting anxious about the thought of navigating the airport by myself, and knew I’d be too nervous to request extra help when I needed it. I’d heard about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard, so I ordered one and wore it for my trip from Sydney to Auckland.
The Hidden Disability Sunflower first originated at Gatwick Airport in the UK, and was brought to Australia and New Zealand by Melbourne not-for-profit organisation Bayley House. The Sunflower is a symbol that indicates the wearer may need assistance or understanding. In Australia, there are 4.4 million people who live with disability, and it’s believed that around 80% of them have invisible disabilities. They can include ADHD, autism, neurological conditions, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, cognitive and learning disabilities, and more. The first thing I noticed when putting the lanyard on before my trip was a sense of calm. As a Sunflower Business Member, Sydney Airport’s staff are trained to understand what the Hidden Disability Sunflower symbol means, so I knew I’d have the confidence to approach workers if I needed an extra hand.
At Sydney Airport, there was a separate security line for business class passengers, crew, wheelchair users and those with accessibility needs marked by the Sunflower. The area where you go through security seemed to be separate from the regular section. While it can often feel hectic and rushed getting your bags scanned, this time around, I could take my time. The area was less crowded, and the friendly staff were definitely taking note of the lanyard around my neck. By the time I navigated the airport and arrived at my gate, I was a bit flustered. The airline crew were extremely kind and allowed me to slowly board the plane. While I didn’t expect special treatment on the plane, another flight attendant also put my bag up in the overhead locker for me, which was greatly appreciated.
While it may not seem like much, using the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard to travel put me at ease during such a turbulent time in my life. With my neurological disability, I can have good and bad days — I only use the lanyard on days I need it — but it really makes a difference just knowing I have it in my travel pack.
Sandee Facy, Head of Business Development for Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Australia & New Zealand, says their goal is simple. “We want to normalise non-visible disabilities in the public eye, to remove stigma, improve accessibility, and create a culture where everyone feels comfortable asking for or offering support,” Facy tells Refinery29 Australia. “The Sunflower is more than just a lanyard — it’s a conversation starter, an education tool, and a symbol of solidarity. We’re proud of how far it’s come in Australia, but we know there’s still work to do. The more people who understand it, the more inclusive our world becomes.”
The non-profit works closely with councils, transport providers, businesses and the community to implement the Sunflower in everyday situations. “In 2025, yes, we’re seeing remarkable growth. More organisations are joining the movement, and more individuals are wearing the Sunflower with confidence,” she adds.
The use of the Sunflower isn’t limited to just travel. If you take a look around, you might start to see them pop up at concerts, on public transport, at restaurants, or just on the street. A video of Havannah Vera’s nine-year-old daughter Chloe wearing the lanyard at Taylor Swift’s MCG concert went viral on TikTok last year. The mother-daughter duo have ADHD, and Vera’s daughter has a sensory processing disorder, so she was apprehensive about how overstimulating the experience could be. However, using the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard completely changed their concert-going experience. “The staff and venue were amazing and accommodating. We actually had seats in the middle of the row and my daughter was very overwhelmed so we stood by the area where they have seats and open spots for people who have wheelchairs or cannot get up the stairs due to disability,” Vera tells R29. “[An] amazing staff worker… asked me if everything was okay and went above and beyond to make it [so] we could stay in the more open space so my daughter could enjoy the concert without being more overwhelmed and anxious.”
Vera believes the symbol is helping remove stigma from invisible disabilities, but acknowledges we still have a long way to go. “I’ve always been one to speak up and bring awareness but mostly understanding to others when it comes to hidden disabilities, because even the most empathetic individuals can be unaware of how certain comments can make it that much harder and depressing for someone with any form of hidden disabilities,” she explains. “I think it’s good to just make people aware that someone may struggle especially in social outings or experiences that yes, they may love [it], but can get overwhelmed and anxious a lot more quickly than others.”
Isabella Fantasia, a neurodivergent Melburnian, is a passionate advocate for the Sunflower and what it represents. She uses it when she attends concerts, on public transport, and at other events, and tells R29 it can be particularly helpful as a way to explain why she’s using a disabled space and avoid conflict. “I will pop it on just so I don’t get any confused looks or people kind of challenging me for why I might be using the disabled bathroom instead of waiting in line for the women’s bathroom, for example. I just find it easier to wear [the lanyard] so I don’t have to deal with potential questions and other bits and pieces that come with having a completely invisible disability,” Fantasia says.
“My biggest drama that I’ve had on public transport [is] I always need a seat. I can’t stand, especially when it’s like trains or trams are packed,” she adds. “Sometimes I’ve used it as a way of being able to give myself that boost of confidence for if I need to ask someone for their seat, or to insist that I get a seat… it’s been really great for me in that way, where I’ve been able to insist on my access needs and really persist with them.”
Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Australia and New Zealand hope to continue signing up businesses and increasing awareness of the Sunflower and invisible disabilities. Although it has only been operational in Australia for five years, it has already changed many people’s lives. “The lanyard is a powerful tool that helps foster a more inclusive and compassionate society. It’s not about labelling someone — it’s about recognising and respecting different needs,” Aspect’s Autism Consultant Emma Beardsley says.
“Importantly, it also plays a role in educating the broader community. When people see the Sunflower symbol and understand its meaning, it opens the door to greater awareness and acceptance of invisible disabilities, including autism. We see the lanyard as part of a broader shift towards universal design and neuro-inclusive environments where support isn’t just available on request, but a core part of the way we plan, design, and deliver experiences.”
The Sunflower is also recognised in Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Latin America, the Netherlands, the UK, the UAE, the USA, and Denmark, and it was even made the legally recognised national symbol for hidden disabilities in Brazil. With major companies like Hilton, NSW Parliament, CommBank, MasterCard, Qantas and more joining the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network, it’s a relief to see the community becoming more aware of the 4.4 million Aussies who live with invisible disabilities every single day. And while it’s currently Disability Pride Month, we should continue talking about hidden disabilities long after July is over.
You can pick up a lanyard free of charge from organisations and businesses that are part of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower or order one from their website if you are unable to travel.
