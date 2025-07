Wearing This Sunflower Lanyard Helps Others Understand My Hidden Disability

The use of the Sunflower isn’t limited to just travel. If you take a look around, you might start to see them pop up at concerts, on public transport, at restaurants, or just on the street. A video of Havannah Vera’s nine-year-old daughter Chloe wearing the lanyard at Taylor Swift’s MCG concert went viral on TikTok last year . The mother-daughter duo have ADHD, and Vera’s daughter has a sensory processing disorder, so she was apprehensive about how overstimulating the experience could be. However, using the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard completely changed their concert-going experience. “The staff and venue were amazing and accommodating. We actually had seats in the middle of the row and my daughter was very overwhelmed so we stood by the area where they have seats and open spots for people who have wheelchairs or cannot get up the stairs due to disability,” Vera tells R29. “[An] amazing staff worker… asked me if everything was okay and went above and beyond to make it [so] we could stay in the more open space so my daughter could enjoy the concert without being more overwhelmed and anxious.”