Why More Aussie Women Aren’t Claiming Their Disability Benefits

Finally, another, mostly overlooked, reason why many women don’t access the NDIS is we’re just too damn burnt out to fight another system that was built to work against us. The NDIS requires every ounce of my advocacy skills to get my needs met, and I’m a professional disability advocate. The scheme requires people living with disability to argue our case to multiple strangers, every couple of years, convincing them of what support we need, why we need it, why we can’t get it somewhere else and why we can’t go without it. And they don’t just take our word for it.