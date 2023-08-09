— What’s your stance on gender reveals?

— When feels like a good time for you to have children?

— How many kids do you want?

— Are we strong enough as a couple to go through this and come out the other end?

— How do you anticipate this will affect us as a couple? What is ok to change and what is not ok to change about our relationship?

— How often should we make time for just us?

— Do twins run in your family?

— What’s your stance on sending kids to day care?

— What last name will our kids have?

— Who do we trust to watch our children when we want alone time?

— Do you feel ready for this?

— Do you want to raise your children religiously?

— What should our kids' relationship with technology look like?

— What do you want to do the same as to how you were raised?

— What do you want to do differently?

— Do you think it’s possible we would regret the decision to have kids?

— How will we co-parent? How will some duties be shared?

— What support would the pregnant party need?

— What time frame is too long without having sex?

— Do you want to “spoil” your child?

— Would you consider IVF?

— What kind of names do you like and dislike?

— How do you want to raise our kids? What values do you want to pass on to them?

— What does fair discipline look like to you?

— What kind of parent do you want to be? Helicopter? Hands-off?

— How will we pay for this? Shall we make a joint bank account?

— If we have difficulty conceiving, how will we manage the stress that will put on us as individuals, and as partners?