Do Me A Favour And Stop Sending “Happy Birthday!” Texts In The Group Chat

If you are lucky enough — or, depending on your perspective, unfortunate enough — to be part of a family group chat, there is a fun twist on this trend which involves adults who really should know better filming their kids singing “Happy Birthday” to nan or grandad or whoever and dropping the video in the chat. We know what you’re doing, guys. Send the video directly to the recipient and pass up the opportunity to have the entire family coo over your little one’s adorable lisp and idiosyncratic dance moves? Please. The trouble with this is that it creates a kind of one-upmanship, with each subsequent birthday kicking off a procession of pageant-like home movies in which grown-up siblings vie to outdo one another via the medium of their children’s cuteness. I have a kid myself so I understand the drive to show them off but in doing so the person whose birthday it is — the reason for all this silliness, remember — gets forgotten altogether.