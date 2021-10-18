Skip navigation!
Discover
Australia
Switch To
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Relationships
Sex
How To Break The Breakup-Makeup Cycle
by
Maria Del Russo
Advertisement
Horoscopes
9 Zodiac Sign Compatibility Theories People Swear By
Sara Coughlin
18 Oct. 2021
Alcohol & Culture
Does Someone In Your Life Need Celebrating? Win $1000 To Toast To Their Success
Bianca Davino
18 Oct. 2021
Relationships
Separation Anxiety Is Totally Normal, Even Now. Here’s How To Manage It
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
17 Oct. 2021
Living
Scheduling Sex Felt Strange & Vulnerable — It Also Helped My Rela...
Whenever I need to find the time to do something that matters in my life, from exercise to writing to keeping up with friends, I always check my schedule a
by
Anne H. Putnam
Dating Advice
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Makeout Sessions
by
Erika W. Smith
Living
I’ve Lost The Most Formative Years Of My Life — Will I Ever...
I’ve always had a rough idea of the age by which I would like to start trying for kids. At some point, I settled on 30. It sounded sensib
by
Justine Landis-Ha...
Advertisement
Relationships
My Fiancé’s Nightly Teeth Grinding Is Ruining Our Relationship
It’s 1.30am. I’m awake, listening to branches screech against my bedroom window. Then I remember: there are no trees anywhere near my window. W
by
Elly Parsons
Single Files
My Breakup TikToks Went Viral & Then Everything Changed
I never considered myself to be someone who would put my happiness in someone else’s hands. I’ve always been very independent; I value my space and put
by
Amelia Samson
Work & Money
Prenups Rule, Divorce Drools: How Millennials Are Killing The Mar...
Adam Driver’s character in Marriage Story probably wouldn’t have punched a wall if he’d just gotten a prenup. “THERE’S SO MUCH I DIDN’T DO!”
by
Whizy Kim
Living
This Is How Dating By Your Star Sign Works
“So, I’ve got a question for you…” The man opposite me swirled his forefinger in his gin and tonic then sucked on it loudly before taki
by
Alexandra Jones
Relationships
Is It Possible To Be “Good” At Dating?
There’s a strong possibility that I’m just terrible at dating. It’s a notion I’ve had to at least consider, right? Eleven years of being single, wi
by
Shani Silver
Relationships
Other People’s Noises Disgust Me – & It’s Destr...
My misophonia presents itself as an immediate paralysing fear, triggered by loud music I can’t control. If I can hear music through the wall from next do
by
Sammy Jones
Wellness
Find A New Boo With These Halloween Pick Up Lines
by
Sarah Van Cleve
Wellness
Why Are Millennials And Gen Z The Loneliest Generations?
The need to connect with others is an innate, evolutionary drive. So when the world was sent into a series of lockdowns due to the pandemic, a whole new e
by
Pema Bakshi
Relationships
The Real Meaning Of "Only Child Syndrome"
Whether you are one or you know one, most of us have a perception of what we think only children are like — and unfortunately, these views of only childr
by
Cory Stieg
Living
Why You Might Be Attracted To Chaos In Your Love Life & How To Un...
Toni Tone is a writer and television personality and starred in Channel 4’s reality series Highlife. In her new book, I Wish I Knew This Earlier, she
by
Toni Tone
Relationships
Having A Crush Is The Best — It's Even Better When You're In A Re...
Thirsting after unattainable people is a pillar of my personality, even though I’m in a committed relationship. For me, a crush is self-care.
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Living
My Crypto Obsession Ruined My Relationship
Trading cryptocurrency is a rabbit hole and 27-year-old Larissa from New York City fell into it. “It is intoxicating, infatuating and time-demanding,
by
Danai Nesta Kupemba
Advertisement
Entertainment
Netflix’s
Maid
Helped Me Come To Terms With My Own Emoti...
Warning: The following includes descriptions of domestic abuse which some readers may find upsetting. It’s mid-afternoon and I have a packet of Marlboros
by
Lakeisha Goedluck
Hot and Bothered
Dial *69: The Summer Of Phone Sex Is Here
The first time I seriously thought about phone sex was day 63 of the pandemic. Only a few months into the first lockdown, deprived of any physical intimacy
by
Katherine Singh
Love Lockdown
Lockdown Ended My Relationship With My Gaslighting Boyfriend
When lockdown was announced, everyone had to process the fact that life as we knew it had changed. I’d been planning to see my then-boyfriend, Michael*,
by
Anonymous
Living
Is It All That Surprising That Oprah Only Has 3 Close Friends?
In a recent interview, Oprah Winfrey, TV host, author and billionaire philanthropist, revealed that she only really has three people in her life that she c
by
Pema Bakshi
Living
Crushes & First (Same-Sex) Kisses: Coming Out In My 30s Made Me F...
A few years ago, my dentist tried to convince me to get Invisalign, along with a little bit of hardware as part of the full treatment. Braces? At 38? This
by
Alena Papayanis
Living
Why We’re So Enthralled By TikTok’s ‘Couch Guy’, According To A C...
This week on TikTok, college student Lauren Zarras posted a video surprising her long-distance boyfriend. The seemingly innocuous video she thought sheR
by
Maggie Zhou
Sex
3 Asexual Women Tell Us About Dating When You Have No Interest In...
by
Jenn Selby
Work & Money
How To Split Your Assets After A Breakup, According To An Expert
Shannon* was in love. She’d met her partner in high school. They’d been together for four years. They’d even moved in together. In truth, she couldn?
by
Aditi Shekar
Wellness
Being An Introvert & A Mother Is The Parenting Struggle I Never S...
When I made the decision to bring a new life into the world, I knew that my career, finances and sleep patterns would probably take a big hit as a result.
by
Nicola Appleton
Wellness
What Is Weaponised Incompetence, The Slow Burn Relationship Killer?
“I’ll just do it” is a phrase that has escaped my mouth many a time, often uttered with a sigh. I know I’m not alone in my willingness to take matt
by
Maggie Zhou
Living
Nervous Of Socialising? Be The Friend You Wish You Had Post-Pandemic
Friendship is many things. It’s companionship, solidarity, support and understanding. It is also, especially after the pandemic, a lot to do with organis
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Wellness
Can A Bad Relationship Literally Make You Sick?
Almost everyone has experienced moments where they’ve had doubts about their relationships, or where they haven’t felt 100% happy in a relation
by
Kimberly Truong
Advertisement
More Stories