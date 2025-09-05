“Love And Betrayal Can Coexist”: Grappling With The Second Family My Father Hid From Me

Anderson-Ridge also explains that my initial instinct to compare myself to my half-sibling is natural, and stems from my need to figure out why I was treated differently. “Often it stems from a desire to understand what was missing or ‘wrong’ in you, when the issue lies with the parent, not the child. Recognising this can help with comparison,” she says. “It can feel like a piece of your life story has been rewritten without your consent. The foundation of ‘who I am in my family’ is shaken, and people often question whether memories were real or meaningful. This loss of narrative is profoundly destabilising.” With her vast experience of dealing with this particular issue, she notices similar themes come through. “Secrecy, shattered loyalty, and grief are common. Many clients express guilt for being angry, especially if the parent is unwell, while also feeling deep sadness about the relationship they thought they had,” she says. “There’s often a long journey toward accepting two truths: love and betrayal can coexist.”