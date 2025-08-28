Making New Friends As An Adult Feels Like Dating

One Sunday this year, I met up with a woman I’d been speaking to on Bumble For Friends and felt an unexpected surge of nerves – as if it were a first date, and I was worried she wouldn’t like me. That we wouldn’t have anything to discuss, we’d find that we have nothing in common, and the lunch would consist of endless awkward silences. But it felt so normal and easy that when I was on the train home, I felt empowered and thought, "I wish I’d done this sooner." Friendship takes time, and effort, but it also takes intentionality. Like someone saying, "I think I’m ready to start dating again", you have to want to meet new people. And it can be awkward. And time-consuming. And uncomfortable. But it can also be incredibly rewarding.