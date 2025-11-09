Kath Ebbs & NORMAL Just Dropped The Breakup Toolkit We’ve All Needed
Breakups suck, and no amount of “you’ll find someone else” texts or angry-revenge playlists can make that better. But what if there actually was a manual for heartbreak?
Enter The Heartbreak Club, a new emotional support kit from Kath Ebbs and NORMAL, the Australian sexual wellness brand behind cult-favourite collabs like the Kink Kit and Option A. Designed to help you move through heartbreak, not just move on, it’s part therapy-adjacent, part friend who gets it, and completely free from toxic positivity.
Inside the kit, you’ll find 50+ cards and a matching journal, split across six stages: Emergency Care, Feel, Process, Learn, Grow, and Support. Each card offers real, science-backed tools, rituals, and prompts, plus QR codes that unlock video guidance and playlists from Ebbs and Normal Co-Founder Georgia Grace.
“I was so done with the fluffy, patronising breakup advice,” says Kath. “I wanted to create something that actually met people in their heartbreak, that felt like you were talking with a human, not being told to just ‘get over it.’”
The best part? You can start anywhere. Pull a random card when you’re spiralling at 1 am or dive straight into Emergency Care if you’re still in the thick of it. It’s a toolkit that meets you exactly where you’re at, whether that’s sobbing in the shower or finally deleting their number.
Retailing for $60 AUD, the kit includes both the 50+ card deck and journal, and is available exclusively via NORMAL’s website. Shipping is free on orders over $100, so you can always throw in a Plum or Quinn while you’re at it.
