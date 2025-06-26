“I Paid Thousands For A Dating Coach — Now I’m Engaged”: Inside The Rise Of High-Investment Dating

The money Williams spent on a dating coach covered two programs: Get Your Guy and Get Your Ring. Both were six-month programs, and she enrolled in the latter twice. Both programs included weekly 1:1 coaching sessions where the coaches explored everything from flirting style to masculine and feminine energy and any limiting beliefs that were holding her back. While it can be helpful to have some knowledge of masculine and feminine energy while dating, it could be potentially harmful to insinuate that men and women seeking heterosexual partnerships should only be capable of possessing the traits that are typically associated with their gender — after all, a man can have feminine energy and a woman can have masculine energy. I don’t think single people should be encouraged to possess a certain energy in their search for love, as this could come across as being performative. Additionally, whether someone who is searching for love is using a dating coach or not, the process will require them to look at all of their personal qualities rather than placing emphasis on the type of energy they have.