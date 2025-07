Even if someone dealing with estrangement has contact with other family members, those family members often aren’t equipped or neutral enough to know how to help. Sometimes, involvement from others makes the whole thing one messy hotpot of guilt-tripping, arguments, resentment and a heat that will burn the tongue. Twenty-nine-year-old Ebony, who doesn’t want to share her real name, is estranged from her cousins, who she grew up with and viewed as her brother and sister . They cut her off last year after a wider family feud involving their parents and grandparents. “I get pressured by other family members all the time both directly and indirectly to reconcile,” she says. “There are multiple family members who have tried talking to my cousins, encouraging them to reach out to me. This upsets me, because no one should be going and asking someone to reconcile with someone else. If that person has to be forced, then it’s not worth it. I’m trying my hardest to not let it affect my relationship with my other cousins who I am also close with. But unfortunately it does affect it and it does make things awkward.” The situation has damaged Ebony’s mental health; before the point of no contact, she felt used as a metaphorical “punching bag” by her estranged cousins when the relationship became turbulent. Even if reconciliation were an option, it wouldn’t be easy, and she’d have to confront the verbal abuse she was subject to.