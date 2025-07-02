Some people are better off not reconciling, even with the emotional and financial strife it may cause. O’Mahony says it boils down to whether rebuilding the relationship would be “harmful or detrimental to the physical, emotional or psychological health of an individual”. These cases often involve trauma, abuse, neglect and harm, she explains. “Many people who decide to cut contact will go through waves of wondering, Am I doing the right thing? so the decision to not reconcile is only one part of a very complex process. It is so important to have support, understanding and non-judgement.” Lots of O’Mahony’s clients experience stigma surrounding this subject — friends don’t know what to say when it is brought up, or when questions like “Who are you spending Christmas with?” are asked. “The judgement, confusion and lack of understanding from others can be very harmful.” O’Mahony recommends therapy for those who can access or afford it. As Gaby puts it regarding her own situation: “As time has gone on, I have only experienced more reasons to keep him out of my life.” The best thing we can do is let estranged people live in peace with their choices.