I Forced Myself Back Into My Estranged Father’s Life After I Learnt He Was Dying

It wasn’t until my dad had to be rushed into emergency a few weeks ago that we finally addressed the elephant in the cold hospital room. Perhaps he thought he was on his deathbed and was trying to clear his conscience or perhaps he was cozying up to me to ask me for money again (so my cynical side thought). Whatever it was compelled him to sit up in bed and ask if I had any questions for him. Boy, did I ever. I asked if the reason he never took an interest in me was because I was a girl and he always wanted a son. Definitely not, he assured me. He explained that he had wanted a happy family but because he and mum didn’t get along, he turned to alcohol and other women. I knew I was getting the PG, PR-approved version but I didn’t care. This was the most we’d ever talked in one sitting and I wasn’t going to ruin my Disney-worthy moment