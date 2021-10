Squid Game & The Rise Of Anti-Capitalist Entertainment

To give due credit to Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk (who wrote the show in 2009 but was rejected by studios for 10 years and had to sell his laptop at one point due to financial struggles), much of the anticapitalist messaging seems to have been watered down in the English translation. In a viral Tiktok , Youngmi Mayer, co-host of the Feeling Asian podcast, explains that English-language viewers lost many nuances in crucial scenes like the marble scene in episode six, titled "Gganbu." In the current English translation, Oh Il-nam says: "We share everything." In Korean he says: "There’s no ownership between me and you." It’s worth also noting that many translators are underpaid and overworked, which is why Mayer says " it’s the fault of the producers ."