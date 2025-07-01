"Australian Survivor has seen some of the most epic blindsides over the last 10 years, but this one might just be the craziest of them all... because it happened to me. I received a call from the network thanking me for all my hard work and dedication to the show but for next season they are 'going in a different direction'. Ratings had dipped a bit recently and they wanted to do something drastic to shake things up. So for the first time ever this is not a tribe swap, but a host swap," he said.