Who Is The New Australian Survivor Host?
The Tribe has spoken: Jonathan LaPaglia will not be returning as the Australian Survivor host in 2026. The presenter has been at the helm of the reality TV show since its revival on Channel 10 in 2016, and he has called his axing an "epic blindside". The much-loved TV personality will be returning to ask scathing questions at Tribal for one last season, as Survivor: Australia V World has already been filmed.
Watching the new seasons of Australian Survivor without LaPaglia is now going to be bittersweet, after all, he has been hosting the show for a decade. So why was LaPaglia axed from Australian Survivor, and who will be replacing him as the new Australian Survivor host?
Why was Jonathan LaPaglia axed?
Jonathan LaPaglia shared an emotional post on Instagram revealing he was "blindsided" by Channel 10's decision to replace him, and claimed the decision was made due to low ratings.
"Australian Survivor has seen some of the most epic blindsides over the last 10 years, but this one might just be the craziest of them all... because it happened to me. I received a call from the network thanking me for all my hard work and dedication to the show but for next season they are 'going in a different direction'. Ratings had dipped a bit recently and they wanted to do something drastic to shake things up. So for the first time ever this is not a tribe swap, but a host swap," he said.
"I wish I could say, 'Before we go to vote, tonight is a little different... no one's going home'. But I can't. None of that non-elim bulls**t tonight! Someone is going home. And with no idol in my back pocket, that someone is me."
He told fans not to worry, because Survivor: Australia V World is the "best season ever", with popular Australian players like Shonee Bowtell and Kirby Bentley facing off against Survivor US legends Parvati Shallow and Cirie Fields. "It has been one of the greatest adventures of my career to helm Australian Survivor, so it is without a doubt the hardest challenge of all to snuff my own torch," he said. "PS. Whoever said a blindside is the most humane way to put someone down is an idiot. It hurts like a bitch!"
Who will be the next Australian Survivor host?
Channel 10 confirmed they will be announcing the new Australian Survivor host soon, and thanked Jonathan LaPaglia for all his work on the previous series. "JLP has brought a unique blend of authority, intelligence and empathy to his role as host of Australian Survivor over the last 10 years. Acting as a referee and managing the intense pressure of the game while also acknowledging the human drama unfolding, JLP has been a compelling and memorable figure in the world of Survivor," a Channel 10 spokesperson said in an online statement.
"We look forward to JLP hosting the next epic instalment of Survivor: Australia V World coming soon to 10... we will be making an announcement shortly about who will take over hosting duties for the 2026 season of Australian Survivor."
According to Daily Mail, David Genat is set to take over LaPaglia's hosting duties in 2026. Genat previously won Australian Survivor: All Stars and will be competing on Survivor: Australia V World, airing later this year. "He doesn't fit the brief," one production insider claimed. "He's charismatic, sure — but Survivor needs someone with gravitas. David is not Jonathan, and viewers will notice that."
Australian Survivor contestants have been sharing their disappointment over the news on social media, but Shonee Bowtell took it to a new level when she photoshopped her baby Vally in an Australian Survivor buff as a tribute to Jonathan LaPaglia on her Instagram Story. "Vally was really looking forward to playing with JLP," she joked, while also saying her child would be "socially diplomatic" when playing, but also a "backstabber".
In another Instagram post, Bowtell called the decision "rude" and said she would be playing Irreplaceable by Beyoncé for LaPaglia. Perhaps that could become the new Australian Survivor theme song?
