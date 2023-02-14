While Australia seems to have nailed the reality television game, you'd be forgiven for thinking we're not exactly known for our thriving arts industry (though you'd also be wrong). As a result, it's easy to conclude that our television offerings aren't exactly the cream of the crop, despite our attempt at bringing H20: Just Add Water back into the mainstream ("Cleoooo, nauuurrr!!!").
But beneath the surface, Australia is jam-packed with stellar television gems. We do comedy really bloody well, crime mysteries seem to be in our DNA and we also have the capacity to tell really touching, dark, and honest coming-of-age stories.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best that Australian telly has to offer — from Please Like Me, to Bluey, to Heartbreak High.