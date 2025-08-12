MasterChef Australia’s Poh Ling Yeow Defends Laura Sharrad: “People Struggle Watching Confident Females”

Poh believes there's two different strategies you can take when you enter the MasterChef Australia competition, and from both this and previous seasons, the "high risk, high reward" style of game tends to provide audiences with characters they can root for. Sarah Todd was sent home earlier this season after providing outrageous dishes, such as her savoury vanilla slice with chicken dill, cucumber gel and garlic cream, and fans lamented the loss of the cook. "Sarah Todd, right? She cooked very conceptually through the whole thing. But the thing with that I really identified was that [she was] choosing to leave legacy before competition," Poh explains. "I feel like you're playing a different game. It's like, I want to leave a mark as to what kind of cook I am, and that's more important to me than winning... Laura has always been brilliant at [being] very highly strategic, so it's no surprise that [she's] gotten to the [finale]."