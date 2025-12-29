MAFS Stars Share Their Biggest Regret: “Will Throw You Under The Bus”

Marinos also tells R29 her breakup with Hand was one of the hardest she's been through, because her world "revolved around him" during the experiment. "At that time, there was a mix of rejection, humiliation, dishonesty [and] betrayal. It just felt like all the emotions accumulated." While the bride isn't one to "look back" and have regrets, she admits it was harder to remove Hand from her life. "I was constantly reminded [of] someone I physically, mentally, spiritually, can't remove from my life because it's like a televised event," she explains. "I'm always going to be tied to him no matter what. So I feel like that was just a hard one to go through, because I not only had to process my emotions, but I had the internet as well and just a permanent visual memory of our relationship."