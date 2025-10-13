Everything We Know About Married At First Sight 2026
Married At First Sight (MAFS) is returning for Season 13, and it's bound to be a cultural event. Australia's most divisive dating show has seen some long-term couples thrive, from Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis to Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson, and MAFS 2025 stars Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels, but the success rate is low compared to Farmer Wants A Wife. One of the biggest criticisms of the show is that producers appear to want to create drama, rather than see actual love stories blossom — but isn't that a recipe for the best kind of reality TV?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
MAFS is a wild social experiment, where relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla pair two strangers together. After meeting for the first time at the altar, the couples tie the knot in front of all of their friends and family. Following the snap marriage, their relationship is fast-tracked — and the audience gets to be a fly-on-the-wall for their honeymoon, as they live together and undertake intimacy tasks.
Whether you love it or hate it, there's no doubt the show will create plenty of buzz next year. We've rounded up everything we know about MAFS Australia 2026 below.
When will MAFS Australia 2026 be released?
Channel Nine hasn't announced the release date yet, but we can take an educated guess. Season 12 started on January 27, 2025; Season 11 started on January 29, 2024; and Season 10 started on January 30, 2023. This means MAFS Australia Season 13 is likely to premiere on Monday, January 26, 2026.
Who is in the MAFS Australia 2026 cast?
The MAFS Australia 2026 cast has not yet been revealed, but Daily Mail has leaked a potential cast list. They include:
Alissa Fay, Influencer
Rebecca Zukowski, Leasing Manager
Gia Fleur, Unknown
Julia Vogl, Confidence Coach
Brook Compton, Model
Rebecca 'Bec' Zacharia, Socialite
Melissa Akbay, Influencer
Anita Karungalekar, Sports Presenter
Rachel Gilmore, Recruitment Specialist
Stella, Eyebrow Technician
Chris Nield, AFL Player
Grayson McIvor, Recruitment Agency Owner
Daniel Hewitt, Melbourne Real Estate Agent
Scott McCristal, Businessman
Luke Fourniotis, Farmer
Filip Gregov, Motivational Speaker
Micah Lomu, Mortgage Broker
David Momoh, Brand Strategist
Steve Powell, Unknown
Rebecca Zukowski, Leasing Manager
Gia Fleur, Unknown
Julia Vogl, Confidence Coach
Brook Compton, Model
Rebecca 'Bec' Zacharia, Socialite
Melissa Akbay, Influencer
Anita Karungalekar, Sports Presenter
Rachel Gilmore, Recruitment Specialist
Stella, Eyebrow Technician
Chris Nield, AFL Player
Grayson McIvor, Recruitment Agency Owner
Daniel Hewitt, Melbourne Real Estate Agent
Scott McCristal, Businessman
Luke Fourniotis, Farmer
Filip Gregov, Motivational Speaker
Micah Lomu, Mortgage Broker
David Momoh, Brand Strategist
Steve Powell, Unknown
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Who are the MAFS Australia 2026 experts?
Dating and relationship expert Mel Schilling, clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla and relationship expert John Aiken are returning as experts for MAFS 2026.
The trio will interview and match the singles, help them overcome roadblocks in their relationships, and encourage the couples to step outside their comfort zones. If the experts notice any controversial behaviours being exhibited, the contestants will be confronted about it during the infamous couch sessions.
Where is MAFS filmed?
The MAFS weddings are usually filmed in beautiful locations. An insider tells Refinery29 Australia the crew usually films at one location in the morning for one wedding, before moving to a second location for the next wedding. In 2025, wedding locations included Sydney's State Theatre, Sydney Town Hall, Linnaeus House in Berry, NSW, Carriageworks in Sydney, Sydney Harbour, Greyleigh, NSW, University of Sydney's HostCo, Gunner's Barracks in Sydney, Terrara House, NSW and Tumbling Waters Retreat in NSW.
The couples are usually provided with accommodation at the One Global Resorts (formerly SKYE Suites) Green Square in Sydney, and are transported to a warehouse in Lilyfield, which acts as the dinner party location.
Is there a prize for MAFS Australia?
Unlike Love Island Australia or Big Brother Australia, the MAFS participants do not walk away with a cash prize. However, if they decide to continue their relationship outside of the experiment, they have something much more valuable... true love. Also, many former MAFS contestants have gone on to have successful influencer or OnlyFans careers.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Is there a trailer for MAFS Australia 2026?
Not yet. Filming is likely still happening, as producers said applicants needed to be available for filming from July to November 2025. As soon as a trailer is released, we'll update this section.
Are any of the MAFS 2025 couples still together?
There are only two couples from MAFS 2025 that are still together, and one pair wasn't an original match. Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have moved in together since leaving the show, and went on their first overseas holiday together in September 2025. Jacqui Burfoot, who was originally paired with Ryan Donnelly, and Clint Rice, who was originally married to Lauren Hall, debuted their relationship at The MAFS 2025 Reunion. Jacqui and Clint got engaged in April 2025, and live together in Tasmania.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating behind-the-scenes details about the 2026 season of Married At First Sight (MAFS).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT