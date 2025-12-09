Big Brother Winner Coco Wants To Inspire Other Mums: ‘We Are Put In A Box’

In the end, Coco went on Big Brother Australia partly for herself, partly for her kids, and to prove mothers don't have to be placed into a box. By walking away with a cash prize, she's finally going to be able to provide for her kids in a way she wasn't last year. "It was really difficult to put presents under the tree last year. So this is going to be a really, really beautiful Christmas for my kids," she says. But even more so, she's glad to have left them with another gift from her time on the reality TV show. "Resilience was key, and the only way I could show my kids that was not breaking and just to be their mirror," she recalls. "I'm hoping my kids are able to look at their mum, and I'm instilling resilience in them just by being who I am."