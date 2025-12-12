Content creator and model Lyndl Kean is new to reality TV, but she has a sneaky connection — her boyfriend is former The Bachelor Australia star Dr Matt Agnew. "I'm so excited to finally announce that I'll be on the next season of Australian Survivor: Redemption," she wrote on Instagram. "I've always loved pushing my limits and challenging myself but nothing compares to this. Throughout my life, I've often been underestimated, and this experience isn't about proving anyone wrong, it's about proving to myself what I'm truly capable of. Survivor removes all of life's comforts and tests courage."