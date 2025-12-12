Meet The Australian Survivor Redemption Cast For 2026
Australian Survivor: Redemption is coming to our screens in early 2026, and along with new host David Genat, we're also seeing the return of some big Australian Survivor players. Unlike many players on Survivor: Australia V The World, these returning castaways haven't won the reality TV competition before. Three big players — Simon Mee, Brooke Jowett and Harry Hills — will be stepping onto the island for the third time, hoping to finally walk away as the Sole Survivor.
Alongside the Australian Survivor returnees, there are also other reality TV stars from Big Brother Australia and The Traitors New Zealand, as well as a handful of everyday Aussies. Will the reality TV stars have an edge, or could we see a chef, NDIS support worker or MMA fighter left as the last one standing? Below, we've rounded up everything we know about the Australian Survivor: Redemption 2026 cast.
Who are the Australian Survivor: Redemption 2026 cast members?
Brooke Jowett
Brooke Jowett competed on the first season of Australian Survivor back in 2016 and again in All Stars. "Back where it all began. 10 years later, third time around, and with a much bigger reason to win. She's back, baby! LET'S GO," she wrote on Instagram.
Simon Mee
Simon Mee previously competed on Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn and Heroes V Villains. The fan-favourite cast member hinted this will be his last attempt at walking away with the title of Sole Survivor on Instagram, calling it his "final chapter".
"Every ending has a new beginning. The final chapter in the trilogy... REDEMPTION. A new era is coming in 2026!" he wrote.
Harry Hills
Ice cream maker Harry Hills is also competing for the third time. He previously played in Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders and All Stars alongside Jowett.
Mark Warnock
Former diplomat Mark Warnock made it to the final three on Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels in 2024, but was eliminated by eventual winner Feras Basil. When casting for the 2026 season was announced, he said he was "happy to be at the table with these legends" on Instagram.
Cat Hooker
Occupational Therapist Cat Hooker was a standout on Traitors New Zealand Season 2, making it to the penultimate episode. She's worked in multiple high-security prisons in Australia, so there's no doubt she's good at dealing with high-pressure situations.
Johnson Ashak
Big Brother Australia 2022 runner-up Johnson Ashak will be using his strategic skills out in Samoa. "Let the games begin! I'll be trading the Big Brother house for the Samoan jungle," he wrote on Instagram. "Did I take Big Brother's diary room, bed, shower and lounge for granted? Let's find out. Hopefully I can survive without my barber."
Lyndl Kean
Content creator and model Lyndl Kean is new to reality TV, but she has a sneaky connection — her boyfriend is former The Bachelor Australia star Dr Matt Agnew. "I'm so excited to finally announce that I'll be on the next season of Australian Survivor: Redemption," she wrote on Instagram. "I've always loved pushing my limits and challenging myself but nothing compares to this. Throughout my life, I've often been underestimated, and this experience isn't about proving anyone wrong, it's about proving to myself what I'm truly capable of. Survivor removes all of life's comforts and tests courage."
Don Rogers
Country musician Don Rogers has a connection to Australian Survivor, as his brother, Mat Rogers, competed on both Champions V Contenders and All Stars. "So in keeping with the family tradition and following in the footsteps of 'The Godfather', my bro Mat Rogers, I'm excited to let ya'll know I have joined the Survivor alumni and will appear on the next Australian Survivor series comin' soon," he wrote on Instagram. "It's one heck of a ride!!! That's for sure!!"
Eliza Reilly
This creative works as a performer, writer and director, so we're interested in watching her Australian Survivor story unfold. Eliza Reilly is currently developing an original series called Cleanskins for TV, and previously created Growing Up Gracefully for ABC1.
Aisha Wighton
Wiradjuri woman Aisha Wighton is an actor and model, and recently starred in the short film Deadly, which premiered at SXSW Sydney in 2025.
Lottie Rae
Lottie Rae is a contemporary artist based in NSW. She has over 75,000 followers on her Instagram account, and has collaborated with brands such as Celia Loves, Levi's and Sabbi.
Jackson Goonrey
This self-described small town country kid was so excited to be cast on Australian Survivor: Redemption, he shared a video on Instagram. "I'm Jackson, but I also go by another name Scott Green, that's my stage name because I'm a professional wrestler based in Sydney," he said. "All will be revealed, I promise you, it is coming out soon. I'm very, very excited for 2026."
Ben Nabea Davis
Sabai and Waiben Islander Ben Nabea Davis is an AFL Indigenous talent lead and artist. He was chosen to be the 2025 SDNR ball artist, which he said "shines a light on Indigenous excellence throughout [the] game's history".
Dr Blanche Cruz
Dr Blanche Cruz is trading her acupuncture needles and gym sessions for an Australian Survivor buff. The acupuncturist shared the news on Instagram, saying: "From wild twists to unforgettable moments, this has been one of the most intense and life changing experiences ever. Get ready to cheer me on as I attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast in the wilds of Samoa."
Caleb Beeby
Caleb Beeby is a truck driver who appears to have a soft spot for Australian wildlife.
Daniel Lindberg
Daniel Lindberg is a pastor working in Port Hedland, who also plays the piano and cello. From his social media, you can see he's a bit of a daredevil, as he shared a video bungy jumping in Kawarau back in 2022.
Lauren Mac
Lauren Mac is a survivalist who likes to push herself to the limits. She's about to launch her own adventure travel company called Ash and Ember Adventures, likely pulling from all her experience trekking, bushcrafting and camping. She trekked to Everest Base Camp in 2010 when she was six weeks pregnant, so she doesn't let anything hold her back.
Richard Skimin
Richard Skimin is the current CEO and co-founder of CrowdCoder. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at News Corp Australia before working as a CEO of InstantScripts. "From the boardroom to the beach — time to test every skill I've ever used in business, leadership and life," he wrote on Instagram. "Excited to announce I'll be on the next season of Australian Survivor. Let's see if strategy, endurance and a little humanity can outlast the elements and outwit these castaways."
Sally Foord
Sally Foord made a big change in 2024, deleting social media and selling all her posessions before travelling. She's dedicating her time on the show to her late brother Jackson, who took his own life in June 2020. "Still feels like yesterday — Jacko and I wagging school, binging Australian Survivor on a mattress in front of the telly. 17-year-old me never imagine I'd one day be playing the game in his memory. This one's for you, Jacko!" she wrote on Instagram.
Tez Vlamis
Tez Vlamis, 24, is currently studying towards a Masters in Criminal Law, loves to run and is a keen concertgoer. "Been watching Survivor since I was six years old. Seen every blindside, twist, and tribal meltdown. Thought it was just a phase? Turns out it actually was training. Time to get in on the action," he wrote on Instagram.
Faith Setiawan
Chef Faith Setiawan is a mum of five who enjoys skateboarding. "You know me, I'll do absolutely anything for the plot. Stay tuned for Survivor Redemption coming 2026," she wrote on Instagram.
Paula Drew
Paula Drew is a vet nurse from WA who told her friends and family she was in Europe when she was filming Australian Survivor.
Cameron Kwabena Quashie
Cameron Kwabena Quashie is an MMA fighter from Victoria who has a streak of four losses.
Keeley
Channel 10 describes Keeley as a fraud prevention specialist.
We'll update this as more information about Australian Survivor: Redemption is released by Channel 10, so bookmark this page for later.
