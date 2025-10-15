Meet The Traitors Australia Cast For 2026
What do you get when you bring together some of Australia’s most memorable reality TV stars to compete in a game of strategy and deception for the chance to win up to $250,000? You get a must-watch new season of Channel 10’s The Traitors, that's what. Set to air next year — an exact date hasn’t been announced — the latest season of the Dutch-originating show will feature Australian reality TV royalty from shows including MasterChef, Big Brother and The Bachelor.
Big names include Tully Smyth from Big Brother, Keira Maguire and Alex Nation from The Bachelor and Cam Merchant from Married at First Sight (wife Jules Robinson isn’t joining him, unfortunately). Krissy Marsh from The Real Housewives of Sydney, Henry Nicholson, Kirby Bentley and Shane Gould from Survivor, and John Farnham’s son Rob will also join the cast. Plus, for the first time, a set of twins.
As in the last two seasons of The Traitors, this season will see a group of Traitors blending in among the Faithfuls. They’ll do their best to remain undetected and turn the Faithfuls against each other, so they’re left with the cash prize. A couple of changes next season are the host and the location. Big Brother host Gretel Killeen, who recently appeared on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition, will be replacing Rodger Corser as the host. And while the first two seasons were shot in NSW's Southern Highlands, the third season is moving across the ditch to film in Timaru, New Zealand.
So, who’s joining the cast of The Traitors Australia 2026?