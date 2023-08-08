‘I Was Duped’: 6 MAFS Stars On The Breakup That Hit Them The Hardest

ADVERTISEMENT
Let's be real: relationships can be hard work. And this is something dating show contestants know all too well, as they romantically pursue a complete stranger on national television.
When it comes to Married At First Sight (MAFS), the reality TV program has produced some beautiful, long-lasting relationships, but also some explosive breakups. Some couples have split up o screen, while other romances have fizzled out after filming has wrapped up.
As heartbreaking as a breakup may be, it can sometimes be a chance for self-reflection and to understand what you're truly looking for in a relationship. In fact, being unlucky in love in the past is often a reason some people apply to be on MAFS in the first place.
Here we chat to six women from Married At First Sight about the breakup that's hit them the hardest, and what it's taught them about relationships and themselves.