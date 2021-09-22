Skip navigation!
TV Shows
Somos Libres
Mj Rodriguez Is Ready For Michaela Jaé
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
These 5 Stars Prove It’s Time For A New Type Of TV Teen
Morgan Baila
18 hours ago
TV Shows
What
Sex Education
Gets So Right About Aimee’s Sexual Assault ...
Kimberley Bond
22 Sep. 2021
TV Shows
Every Complex Character In AMC’s
Kevin Can F**k Himself
So Far
Olivia Truffaut-Wong
22 Sep. 2021
Entertainment
So…Are We Ready To Emotionally Divest From These Hollywood ...
The 2021 Emmys came and went like the wind, gathering a small section of Hollywood’s elite in a very small — and, as Seth Rogen pointed out, not exactl
by
Ineye Komonibo
TV Shows
Every Suspicious & Sympathetic Character In HBO’s
Mare o...
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Real Talk: How Tall Are The Kardashians?
by
Elena Nicolaou
Style
Costume Designers Are Stars On Social Media. So Why Aren’t ...
It’s been 73 years since the first Oscar for Best Costume Design was awarded. Back then, the category was divided into two awards — for black-and-white
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Entertainment
Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo: ‘It’s Been An Interest...
Phillipa Soo has spoken about the challenges faced by her and many in the Asian American community following an increased wave of anti-Asian hate in the wa
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Emmys? We Don’t Know Her. These 15 TV Shows That Celebrate BPOC A...
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are on today. The prestigious awards show is usually how Hollywood gauges the best of the best of the most recent TV season.
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Entertainment
The Teen Shows That Defined The 2000s, Ranked
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment
CBS Will Now Turn Its Controversial Activist Competition Series I...
Updated September 17, 2021: After a wave of backlash followed the announcement of its controversial new series, CBS is going back to the drawing board to
by
DarkSkyLady
Entertainment
Missed MasterChef Queen Poh Ling Yeow? She’s Back As The Ho...
When we think about the biggest names in Australia’s food industry to have come out of MasterChef Australia, Poh Ling Yeow is at the top of the list.
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Evolution Of The Single Mum In TV & Movies
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
Selena Gomez Is On The Case
Selena Gomez watches true crime for the same reason many women do: To be prepared. “In every situation, I automatically think of what I would do to get
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
These TV Shows Will Remind You Being Single Is Awesome
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
The TV Show Characters I Would Actually Hang Out With
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment
How Jessica Peris Drew Resilience From ‘Strong Black Women&...
Competing on SAS Australia was as much about redemption for Jessica Peris as it was about succeeding in the gruelling challenges from the real SAS (Special
by
Alicia Vrajlal
TV Shows
Reese Witherspoon’s
Morning Show
Character Has Roo...
As most of us have come to expect of the actress turned multi-hyphenate media mogul, Reese Witherspoon takes on more than one role in the AppleTV+ series T
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment
Everything We Know About This Year’s
Celebrity Masterch...
While MasterChef Australia wrapped up earlier this year, a star-studded version of the popular cooking program called Celebrity MasterChef is just around t
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood: ‘My Character’s...
Content warning: This article details instances of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers. Sex Education has always strived to explore
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
5 Reasons We’re Excited For
Celebrity MasterChef
A...
For those missing the drool-worthy dishes and feel-good nostalgia that the MasterChef series is famous for, fret not, as the franchise is about to return w
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
‘We Want To Watch Real People’: Why Aussies Are Turni...
Many of us have turned to the comforts of reality television during COVID, and from Big Brother to The Bachelor and The Block, it’s evident that the
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Mindy Project
Investigated The ‘Bad Wife’...
Spoilers ahead. If you’re watching The Mindy Project (which has finally reached Australian shores, hooray!) the end is nigh. The comedy is going full
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Gimme Kiss: The Best Kisses On TV
by
Ineye Komonibo
Entertainment
I Rewatched
The Nanny
& I Can’t Believe How Horny It Is
Fran Fine, (Emmy-nominee Fran Drescher) the heroine of ’90s CBS sitcom The Nanny, fashion bombshell and TV rom-com queen, has returned in the modern
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Why Are Flashbacks So Important To Your Favourite TV Shows?
The TV flashback is nothing new; it’s a standard way of advancing character development in both comedies and dramas. Golden Girls used them; the cuta
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
The Dark, Sexist Double Standard Of Single Parenting On Television
If you’re already watching The Mindy Project which is now streaming all seasons on Netflix, then you know that its titular star is trying to get back
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
TV Shows
10 Movies & TV Shows That Increased Disability Visibility
by
Molly Horan
Pop Culture
5 TV Shows Featuring Inspiring And Enlightening Friendships
Today, people all over the world are celebrating the sixth annual International Day of Friendship, which was launched by the U.N. in 2011 “with the i
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
Every
Only Murders In The Building
Character (& Cameo) I...
by
Lydia Wang
