“There’s An Unconscious Bias”: Ayesha Madon On How Race & Stereotypes Impact Casting

When she talks about filming, it is with unvarnished joy — not just in being part of such a diverse cast, but in getting to explore storylines that are bold and deeply human. Of all those arcs, season two stands out as her favourite. It didn’t shy away from exploring a topic still treated as taboo — abortion — but did so in a way that stripped away the usual heaviness. It felt earnest, and important. Instead of leaning into the typical trauma narrative, the show portrayed abortion as a choice made with autonomy and without regret. “What I loved is that Amerie is deeply flawed, messy, and still figuring it out — and then she gets pregnant. And to me, that felt important. Because the truth is, not everyone is equipped or ready to have a baby, and pretending otherwise does a disservice to reality. If she had gone through with it, it would’ve been... honestly, a complete disaster. But that’s not even the point.”