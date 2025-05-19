When it comes to dating shows on reality TV, The Bachelor is one that immediately comes to mind. While it feels like it was just yesterday that Season 1's Tim Robards gave Anna Heinrich a rose, it's actually been over a decade since the popular dating franchise was brought to Aussie shores.
The franchise is getting a much-needed shake-up in 2025, with The Golden Bachelor Australia hitting screens later this year. Widower Barry 'Bear' Myrden is looking for his second chance and will be dishing out roses to the lucky ladies.
He has a good chance at finding that someone special, as there have been some successful couples to come out of the franchise. Let's take a look at where the final couples of The Bachelor Australia are today.