With Sunny being so firm on the idea of being an equal to her partner, could this throw a spanner in the works? She admits she's already in love with Bear, but at the age of 61, it's anyone's guess as to whether he's able to learn and grow. "I can't speak on his behalf, but I am hoping that [Bear] is open to learning and listening... he's 61, so I understand that you are a bit backed up, but come on guys, we are living in this new era," Sunny says. "We as women... should all be equal. That's all I can say."