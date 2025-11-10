The Golden Bachelor’s Sunny Was “Surprised” By Bear’s Feminist Answer: “My Partner Should Support Women’s Rights”
The Golden Bachelor Australia is quickly coming to a close, with Bachelor Barry 'Bear' Myrden about to take his final three ladies on hometown visits. During a preview of a conversation with Sunny Long's daughters, Bear confidently said he does not consider himself a feminist. While we have yet to see more context around his answer, one thing's for certain — somebody who doesn't support feminism won't fly with Sunny. The South Korean-born contestant is an outspoken and powerful woman who has worked in business for over 20 years. "My partner should support women's rights, of course, especially [as] we live in [a] patriarchal society," Sunny tells Refinery29 Australia. "I'm kind of... surprised, to see the glimpse of that [in Bear]."
Sunny's experience working in a male-dominated industry has led her to instil strong values in her two daughters, Chloe and Penny, and she is proud of the pair for speaking their minds on national TV. "I always encourage my daughters to be confident and believe in who they are, what they are, and don't be afraid of speaking up [about] your viewpoint on life, [especially] racism or gender," Sunny says. "I want my daughters to feel strong about their gender, and there shouldn't be any inequality."
Sunny is currently the CEO of InnoPlus Global, a tech company based in New South Wales, and acts as the Chairman for Hancom Global. Prior to that, she spent 10 years as the Group Managing Director for MDS Pacific. "I've been running business[es] in [a] male-dominated industry and I have to deal with a lot of [sexism] from men, but that's why I'm very passionate about [gender equality]," she says.
With Sunny being so firm on the idea of being an equal to her partner, could this throw a spanner in the works? She admits she's already in love with Bear, but at the age of 61, it's anyone's guess as to whether he's able to learn and grow. "I can't speak on his behalf, but I am hoping that [Bear] is open to learning and listening... he's 61, so I understand that you are a bit backed up, but come on guys, we are living in this new era," Sunny says. "We as women... should all be equal. That's all I can say."
While Australia is rooting for Sunny and Bear, there's still the possibility that her heart will be broken if he has a stronger connection with another contestant. But with her positive energy and infectious personality, she could make for the perfect Golden Bachelorette in 2026. "I am open to all experiences," Sunny laughs, when we ask the question. "I'm open to living life, because I have, I mean I listened to everybody's [stories] and I realised, oh my god, I haven't lived my life... I'm still learning. So yeah, I'm open to [being The Golden Bachelorette]."
Bear will be saying goodbye to either Sunny, Janette or Kim tonight, before making his final decision in the finale.
The Golden Bachelor airs on Sundays and Mondays at 7.30 p.m. on Channel 9.
