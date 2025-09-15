Everything We Know About The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025

Barry 'Bear' Myrden is 61 years old from the Northern Beaches of Sydney and has three sons, Charlie, Jack and Declan. His late wife, Audrey Rose Myrden, sadly passed away in 2011 from brain cancer, the same year Myrden lost his mother. As per an old blog run by the Myrdens, the couple met in Canada and travelled before settling in Australia.



Myrden's LinkedIn profile says he works in Data Centre Management as an Infrastructure Engineer for Woolworths Group. He previously worked at the Port Authority of NSW as a Vessel Traffic Services Officer. His Facebook page also reveals he's into sailing, so we're ready to see the activity find its way into some first dates.