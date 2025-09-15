Everything We Know About The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025
The Bachelor franchise has been on shaky ground in Australia for a few years now, with The Bachelors Australia in 2023 failing to produce any long-term couples. Despite this, The Bachelor has seen success in the past, with many couples still together in 2025.
Channel 10 has given up on the format, and Channel Nine has swooped in to give it a much-needed refresh. Enter: The Golden Bachelor Australia, bringing the reality TV dating show into a new era. By following older singletons, there's a possibility we could be getting more authentic romances as the contestants look for their happy-ever-after. At the same time, there could be plenty of drama, à la The Real Housewives of Sydney.
Here's everything you need to know about The Golden Bachelor Australia, coming to our screens in 2025.
Who is The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025?
Channel Nine announced in August that Australia's first-ever Golden Bachelor will be Barry 'Bear' Myrden.
Barry 'Bear' Myrden is 61 years old from the Northern Beaches of Sydney and has three sons, Charlie, Jack and Declan. His late wife, Audrey Rose Myrden, sadly passed away in 2011 from brain cancer, the same year Myrden lost his mother. As per an old blog run by the Myrdens, the couple met in Canada and travelled before settling in Australia.
Myrden's LinkedIn profile says he works in Data Centre Management as an Infrastructure Engineer for Woolworths Group. He previously worked at the Port Authority of NSW as a Vessel Traffic Services Officer. His Facebook page also reveals he's into sailing, so we're ready to see the activity find its way into some first dates.
When does The Golden Bachelor Australia start?
The Golden Bachelor Australia is due to premiere in 2025, but Channel Nine has yet to confirm the exact air date. With recent announcements of the lead and cast, we expect it to be really soon.
Who is the host of The Golden Bachelor Australia?
Channel Nine has revamped The Bachelor franchise after taking it from Channel 10, so Osher Günsberg will no longer be at the helm. Instead, former Farmer Wants A Wife host Samantha Armytage will be by Myrden's side throughout the show.
How is The Golden Bachelor Australia different from The Bachelor?
The Golden Bachelor was a hit in the US, and it focuses on older singletons who are looking for love. The Golden Bachelor US was mildly successful, with 72-year-old Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner marrying 71-year-old Theresa Nist during a live television extravaganza. However, the pair ended up calling it quits and filing for divorce just three months after their wedding.
Who are the contestants?
The lucky ladies vying for Barry 'Bear' Myrden's heart include 20 women between the ages of 51 and 66. From a disability support worker to a transformation coach and CEO, we can't wait to meet them on our screens.
