Meet The Golden Bachelor Australia Cast For 2025
The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025 is coming very soon, and the full cast list vying for Barry 'Bear' Myrden's heart is finally here. 20 women will be fighting for Bear's heart, with many looking for a second chance at love — just like the widowed bachelor. His late wife Audrey passed away in 2011, leaving him to raise three sons alone. Bear is now ready to open his heart and find love.
"It's quite surreal getting to be Australia's first Golden Bachelor," Bear said in a Channel Nine press release. "It's an incredible privilege that 20 remarkable women are willing to come on this journey with me, for all of us to have the courage to open our hearts and take the chance to fall in love again. I couldn't be more grateful or excited to see where this trailblazing experience takes us."
The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025 cast range in personalities, from mum Laura stepping into her daughter Abbie Chatfield's reality TV shoes, to a hoist operator and a NICU nurse. Scroll through the gallery to meet the entire cast of The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025.