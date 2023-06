4 Signs You’re Dating A Fuckboy, According To Abbie Chatfield

After finishing in second place on The Bachelor in 2019, Chatfield has returned to the dating show circuit as the host of Binge's FBoy Island Australia . The program features three Aussie women, Ziara Rae , Molly O’Halloran and Sophie Blackley, helping each other out as they attempt to separate the 12 self-proclaimed "nice guys" who are looking for love, from the 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys", who are only there to play the game and win the $50,000 cash prize.