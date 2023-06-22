From Filming Secrets To How Limbro Actually Works — Here Are Your FBoy Island Questions Answered

Since premiering on Binge just a few weeks ago, FBoy Island has proved to be a hit with many reality TV buffs. The dating show hosted by Abbie Chatfield hones in on an experience many of us can relate to — dating unapologetic fuckboys who initially charm us under the guise of the "nice guy" persona.
Three women, Molly O’Halloran, Sophie Blackley and Ziara Rae meet 24 men, with the goal of working out which ones are "nice guys" seeking a serious relationship, and which are merely "FBoys" looking for fun. It has certainly been entertaining to watch so far, as we've seen the women go on different dates and call out any drama or questionable behaviour that the guys display along the way.
As with anything new, there's still an air of mystery about what goes on behind the scenes of FBoy Island. So, we've rounded up the most frequently asked questions about FBoy Island Australia and have the juicy answers right here.
What does the cast of FBoy Island eat?
Caroline Swift, Head of Entertainment for Warner Bros (the company that produces FBoy Island Australia) tells Refinery29 Australia that contestants get to choose their meals and are in charge of making them.
"The contestants eat whatever they want – with that said, everyone is pretty health conscious so there wasn’t a lot of junk food," says Swift. "They put their shopping lists together, production then purchased the items and they cooked their own food."
How long did filming take?
While the program has dropped two episodes a week over the past couple of weeks, it was actually a fast-tracked process in real life, and the show was filmed over just two and a half weeks.
"Depending on what we were filming, some male contestants would do a few hours a day (if they weren’t involved with dates), and the girls would usually do 10 hours per day," says Swift.
When are the cameras rolling?
There were cameras zooming in on contestants' every move for the most of the day, but it seems that any super late night shenanigans may not have been captured.
"As we filmed every day across the shoot period, there were cameras on-site usually between 7am and 10pm each day, sometimes a later start and later finish depending on if we were filming an elimination or not," says Swift.
Are contestants paid to be on FBoy Island?
While we don't know exact dollar amounts, we can confirm that the women are paid a specific fee to appear on FBoy Island, while the men are provided a living allowance so they can put their everyday life on hold and appear on the show.
What are the contestants in Limbro and Nice Guy Grotto doing while the others are filmed?
Avid viewers will know that once a guy has been eliminated, he'll either be sent to Limbro if he's an fboy, or Nice Guy Grotto if he's a nice guy. But how it plays out on screen is a bit different from the way in which it was filmed.
"These scenes were filmed in a block at the end, so the boys who were sent to Limbro and Nice Guy Grotto went home and then we brought them back to shoot these across two days," says Swift.
Can the contestants say no to a date if they don't want to go?
FBoy Island contestants can absolutely say no to going on a date with one of the women, but there hasn't been an instance so far where that's happened.
Is there a producer in the FBoy Island villa?
According to Swift, there are producers and chaperones on site at the boys' villa and girls' accomodation 24 hours a day, working different shifts to keep across what's happening between the contestants.
Who dresses the FBoy Island contestants?
The boys are pretty much left to their own devices, wearing their own clothing they've packed from home. However, the women are pampered with a hair, makeup and wardrobe team to glam them up on set.
Who cleans the FBoy Island villa?
Swift explains that while contestants are "asked to keep their accomodation tidy", there was also proper cleaning organised by the production team that occurred at certain times.
Can contestants smoke in the villa?
No smoking is allowed in the FBoy Island villa.
FBoy Island Australia streams on Binge, with new episodes dropping on Mondays.