Which FBoy Island Australia Couples Are Still Together?

Spoilers ahead. After a very fast and eventful season, Binge reality show FBoy Island has come to an end. In a dramatic finale that dropped on the streaming platform on Monday, each of the three women on the show (Molly O’Halloran, Sophie Blackley and Ziara Rae) picked their final partners, or you could say, the 'winners' of the show.
For those playing catch up, this dating show hosted by Abbie Chatfield has been like no other on Aussie TV. The three women met 24 men, with the goal of working out which ones are "nice guys" seeking a serious relationship, and which are merely "fBoys" looking for fun. There's also more at stake. If the women choose an fboy at the end of the show, they face the risk of him taking the $50,000 all for himself.
Now that the finale has dropped, and the couples have spent time dating since filming wrapped up three months ago, we are very eager to know which FBoy Island 2023 couples are still together.
Molly O’Halloran & Nick Brown
We've seen Molly O'Halloran and nice guy Nick Brown's chemistry sizzling from the start. The fact that O'Halloran asked Brown to come back on the show after prematurely booting him off so early, says a lot about their bond.
So, it's no surprise that the pair are still very much together, enjoying the new stages of their romance that they can finally take public. O'Halloran is based in Melbourne, while Brown is in Sydney, so it's very much a long-distance relationship for now.
"We see each other every other weekend and pretty much just chat every day," O'Halloran told The Daily Telegraph. "Are there any jobs going in Sydney?"
Ziara Rae and Izaya Leota
While Ziara Rae had been going on dates with other guys, avid viewers would have noticed the lingering feelings she had for Izaya Leota all along. In great news, Leota is also a nice guy and he and Rae are still together.
Excited to see where it goes, Rae has revealed that the couple's taking it very slow. However, an upcoming overseas holiday will be a great start to their blossoming romance.
"We will see what happens, we are both really young so it is kind of hard as we are both still at home," she told The Daily Telegraph. "We are hoping a month away in Bali will give us some answers."
Sophie Blackley and Joshy Allen
Even though she knew he was a fboy, Sophie Blackley chose Joshy Allen in the end because the heart wants what the heart wants.
Proving that he's a 'reformed fboy', Allen chose to split the $50k with Blackley, but the couple is not together anymore. Blackley told Yahoo Lifestyle that the pair is still friends and simply "very similar people with good chemistry". Having very different occupations and living in different states also played a pay in their decision to call it quits.
"We still talk, we’re still really good friends, and I think if anything, the best outcome for me is that we're going to be friends for life," she told the publication.