Everything We Know About I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026
We're headed back into the South African jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in early 2026. The Channel 10 reality TV show will see some celebrities thrown into daring situations, likely involving creepy crawlies and snakes, all fighting for a $100,000 prize for the charity of their choice.
This iteration is the 12th season of the hit show, and is hosted by the dynamic duo Julia Morris and Robert Irwin, fresh off his Dancing With The Stars US win. The network has already started dropping some major clues about who will be joining the cast, which includes a Hollywood sitcom star and an international model.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
We've rounded up everything you need to know about the new season if I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.
Who are the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts?
Australia Zoo royalty Robert Irwin is back for another season alongside Julia Morris, and the pair joined forces for a Dancing With The Stars-themed promo. According to the fun song the duo belt out in the video, we can expect "eyeballs, maggots, yucky shakes" along with "spiders, scorpions, bugs and snakes".
Who is in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! cast?
The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! cast has yet to be revealed, but Channel 10 has been busy dropping some clues. Let's dive into the theories of who might be headed to the jungle in 2026.
Hollywood sitcom star
In the promo, Robert teases that "he'll go off with a Big Bang", which could be a hint that it's a Big Bang Theory actor. A few fans have guessed that it could be Jim Parsons or Johnny Galecki, but many are convinced it's Kevin Sussman, who recently came to Australia for a comic convention.
International supermodel
This next I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant is described as an international supermodel who is "connected to rock 'n' roll royalty". This could be NZ model Rachel Hunter, who was married to rockstar Rod Hunter, Kelly Osbourne or Tyra Banks.
Rugby League Romeo
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
According to the next clue, a Rugby League Romeo is swapping tackles for a stint in the jungle. Fans are speculating it could be The Bachelors' Luke Bateman, Australian Survivor's Mat Rogers or Nathan Cleary.
Soap royalty
Could the soap star joining the cast be Home and Away's Lynne McGranger? The actor portrayed Irene Roberts in Summer Bay for nearly 33 years before she exited earlier this year. She certainly has some time to head to South Africa! Fans have also theorised it could be Chrishell Stause, who was on Neighbours and Days of our Lives, or Neighbours stars Jackie Woodbyrne or Rebekah Elmaloglou.
Master chef
A real-life master chef known for "stirring the pot" and "dishing up a serving of controversy" will shake things up in the jungle. One fan theorised it could be former MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris, who used to own multiple restaurants in Melbourne such as The Press Club.
What is the I'm A Celeb 2026 air date?
The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 air date hasn't yet been announced, but we can take a guess based on last season. In 2025, the show premiered on January 19. If the network is running on the same schedule, we can expect I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to premiere on January 18, 2026.
Is there a trailer?
The first promo of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! features hosts Robert Irwin and Julia Morris singing a catchy song about the South African jungle.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
@imacelebrityau It's lights, camera, actiiiooon on a brand new season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 💡🎥🎬🕺💃 #ImACelebrityAU | Coming to @Channel 10 ♬ original sound - I'm A Celebrity AU
Where is I'm A Celeb filmed?
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is filmed in Kruger National Park in South Africa. The 19,623 km2 area was South Africa's first national park back in 1926, and is home to thousands of different species, including birds, reptiles, mammals and more.
As more clues drop we'll be sure to add them above, so bookmark this page and check back later.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT